Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,845,801 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.03% of Simon Property Group worth $6,497,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

NYSE SPG opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

