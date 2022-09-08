Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,272,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.12% of Nucor worth $5,243,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

