Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.59% of Amphenol worth $5,212,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.