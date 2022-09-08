Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.85 Billion Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.00% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $5,853,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

