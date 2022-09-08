Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.94 Billion Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $5,942,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Further Reading

