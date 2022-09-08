Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Welltower worth $6,896,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 96,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

