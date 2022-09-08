Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,937,915 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.65% of General Electric worth $7,699,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

