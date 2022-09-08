Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 626,638 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $7,286,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

