Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,120,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.