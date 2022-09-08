Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $5,652,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $95,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $210.45 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

