Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,986 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,992,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.19% of Cigna worth $6,228,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.