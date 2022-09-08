Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $177.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

