Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,215,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,894. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.