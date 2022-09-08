Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $239,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,347,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,951,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.59. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,374. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

