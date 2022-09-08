Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

