Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 61,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.77. 30,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,155. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

