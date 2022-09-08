Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

