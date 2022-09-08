Vanilla 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00032210 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071428 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00033890 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars.
