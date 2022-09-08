Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

