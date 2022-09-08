Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

VECO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

