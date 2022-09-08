Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

