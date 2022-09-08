Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $924,625.00

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Verge has a market cap of $51.92 million and approximately $924,625.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,346,638 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

