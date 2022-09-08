Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Verint Systems Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

