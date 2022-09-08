Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.6-938.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.32 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 21,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,601. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -371.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $73,423.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

