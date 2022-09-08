Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

