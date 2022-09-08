Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.58 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $75,281.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZoomCoin (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tianhe (TIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,964,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.