Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 176,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,375 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.