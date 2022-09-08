Viberate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

