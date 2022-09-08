Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %

VSCO opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

