Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.8%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.49. 15,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 40,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Vident International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $390,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period.

