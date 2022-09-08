Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 180,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,677,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Vipshop Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

