Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE CBH opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

