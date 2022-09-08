Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.