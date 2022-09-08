Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

