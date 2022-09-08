Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

EDI opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

