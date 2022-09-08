Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.