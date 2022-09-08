Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

