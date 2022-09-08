VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
Read More
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.