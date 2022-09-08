Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head to Head Comparison

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 1,713.72 -$2.53 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 2.53 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

This table compares Vivos and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -122.61% SANUWAVE Health -102.43% N/A -84.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivos and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vivos beats SANUWAVE Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

