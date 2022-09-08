Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 303,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,982,363 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.