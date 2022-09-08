VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in VOXX International by 593.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,678,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,678,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 521,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 363,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,413. 41.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

