Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.17. Wabash National shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2,077 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 18.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

