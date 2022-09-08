Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Warpaint London Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £101.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 9,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,486.78).

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

