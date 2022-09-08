Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 2.2%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825.50 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 825.50 ($9.97). 301,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 553,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.50 ($9.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WOSG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 822.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 948.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,063.75.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Featured Stories

