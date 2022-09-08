Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.20. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Waterdrop Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
