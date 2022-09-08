WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WHF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

