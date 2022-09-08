Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.46 or 0.00054512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $29.46 million and $12.67 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,815,592 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

