WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 18,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.