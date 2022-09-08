Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.1 %

WOLF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.