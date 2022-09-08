WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $336,264.68 and approximately $343.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

