Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.
Yext Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 30,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,782. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Transactions at Yext
In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
