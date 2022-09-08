Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 2,221,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,177. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yext by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 932.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

